Cedar Hill Couple Who Met In Pre-School Share Secrets to Decades of Love

Nick and Whitney Fogle have a love that has stood the test of time, literally.

“We actually met in pre-school,” Whitney said. “He says he actually remembers me from early on too!”

The two met at their Cedar Hill pre-school and spent their early education years together in Cedar Hill ISD. Their relationship wouldn’t be “high school official” until they were 16.

“I remember her from really early on. Like first grade. She had on these red glasses. They were like Sally Jesse Raphael glasses. I have a photographic memory and I can’t forget that,” Nick said.

The two have now been married for more than 16 years and together for more than 20.

They have some simple secrets to staying in a relationship for the long haul.

“Not trying to change a person,” Whitney said. “Us women try to mold our men like I want you to do this and I want you to be like this and act this way. It sounds cheesy, but you fall in love with someone for a reason. I fell in love with him for who he was, and we were only 16, but I knew.”

It also helps that Nick doesn’t mind admitting when he is wrong.

“Most men probably can’t admit that the fights are probably their fault, but for me I just pretty much say its my fault. I messed up and I will take the blame for it,” Nick laughed. “But seriously, I do. I just admit when I did something wrong.”

The two also agree that keeping Valentine’s Day low key is a great idea.

“People worry so much about Valentine’s Day and what someone bought them and what they are going to get for that day. Here’s the thing, its not about all that. He buys me flowers and my daughter flowers, and we have a dinner at home, but we just keep it simple,” Whitney said.

The two also agree bringing work home daily isn’t the greatest idea.

“We try really hard not to bring it home. Its stressful. If you need to talk about it, we talk, but we just try not to bring that home with us,” Whitney said.

The two still live in North Texas with their daughter, Harper.