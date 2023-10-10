Cattle Barons' Ball adds something new in its 50th year

A Highland Park teenager steps into a high-profile role this weekend to do something good to fight cancer.

Ava Danuser will be the first-ever Paddle Raise Ambassador as the Cattle Barons' Ball continues its tradition of being the largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

"Honestly, it's like a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm so glad that they picked me the first ever," said Danuser.

Danuser will be on the main stage Saturday night encouraging guests to raise their paddles to fund a research grant to study Ewing Sarcoma.

It is a rare cancer that affects about 225 kids in the U.S. every year, and Ava, 16, is one of them.

Three years ago, she was 13 and a seventh-grade cheerleader when life changed.

"I had mine in my thigh and that's how we kind of found out about it," she said. "We thought I just hurt my leg because I've had a bunch of muscle tears before. It was nothing too bad, but it kept worsening over time to where I was just limping when I walked. So, my coach was like, 'You should go get that checked out, and then from there one after another like x-rays and, just different stuff, they were like, something doesn't look right here."

Ava went through nine months of chemotherapy with surgery in between.

"Basically, they took out part of my bone and put a cadaver bone in along with a 12-inch metal rod and 16 screws. But that surgery failed. So, after treatment I just got a total hip replacement," she said. "I'm walking now without any assistance, which is good, but I can't go back to cheerleading. So we're trying to find a sport that I could do."

Ava is two years post-treatment and is cancer-free but for others who may end up on the cancer journey, too, she wants more.

"I don't really want anyone else to go through it. So, the quicker that we can find a cure the better," she said.

Money from the Paddle Raise, conducted during the Live Auction portion of the evening, is traditionally earmarked for specific cancer research projects of ACS including breast cancer research and services provided by Hope Lodge.

This year, the money raised will fund research to study Ewing Sarcoma.

“The entire Danuser family is actively involved in Ava’s diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process,” said co-chair Isabell Novakov Higginbotham. “Andrea (Cheek) and I, along with the entire Cattle Baron’s committee, are thrilled to raise money for this very important cause that highlights our mission to help eradicate cancer.”

Ewing sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms from a certain kind of cell in bone or soft tissue. Undifferentiated small round cell sarcoma may also form in the bone or soft tissue. A genetic condition may increase the risk of Ewing sarcoma and other sarcomas primarily among children and early teens.

While the ball with Shania Twain heading the night is sold out, donations to the paddle are raised and the grant can be made without attending the event.

In 49 years of events, Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised over $93 million towards the ongoing pursuit of a cure for cancer, the majority of which is conducted in Dallas-Fort Worth.



NBC5 is a longtime sponsor of the ball.