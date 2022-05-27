Carrollton Teen, Baseball Team Raise $75K for Childhood Cancer

Jordan Seinera’s favorite sport is baseball. The 15-year-old freshman at Hebron High School has played T-ball since he was a kid. He decided to use the sport that he loves to do something good for kids battling cancer.

He helped organize what he called the first annual Strike Out Pediatric Leukemia Charity Baseball Game.

“I’ve played baseball with most of these guys at some point during my life,” said Jordan. “We’re excited to raise money for such a worthy cause by playing the game we love so much at an incredible stadium. My family has been involved with Leukemia Texas for a long time, so this is a great fit to continue to help others.”

The teams that played were the Home Run Heroes and the Inspirers, all comprised of high school students who wanted to help. The game was played at the field of the minor league team Frisco Roughriders.

The honorary chair for the event was Amelia Dammen, who is battling acute myeloid leukemia.

“Amelia spent seven months in the hospital,” explained Mike Dammen, Amelia’s father. “She had a bone marrow transplant six months ago. At her last checkup, tests showed 99-percent of her cells were the donor’s cells, which is very positive. We are excited to be a part of this event as we love the game. I’m happy to be coaching Amelia’s second-grade softball team.”

He and his friends were able to raise $75,000 at the charity baseball game. Money that is going to benefit Leukemia Texas, a 501c3 that has been treating kids with cancer for more than 52 years.