Cans and Boxes Transformed for Lessons about the Environment

The start of May brings an end to Earth Month but some preschoolers in Dallas are still celebrating something good that happened as they learned about protecting the planet.

The kids at Primrose School of Prestonwood built robots out of recycled materials to learn lessons about conservation.

Boxes, cans and empty paper towel rolls were transformed into robots to emphasize the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

The robots were then auctioned and raised almost $2,000 dollars to benefit Save the Children.

The nonprofit helps children in places like Ukraine, Afghanistan and in the U.S. It aligns with the school's belief that every child represents the promise of a better tomorrow.