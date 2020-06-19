Café Momentum Celebrates Second Class of Graduates

The Class of 2020 has had to deal with so much, but for a certain class of graduates in Dallas, life has been filled with trials and tribulations.

Thanks to Café Momentum’s home school program, they are now graduates.

Café Momentum, a nonprofit started in 2015, is a 12-month internship program to help young men and women transitioning from the juvenile justice system into a productive life.

Organizers added the home-school program last school year with two graduates.

Now, they have nine.

“We are so proud and excited for all of the students for successfully reaching this milestone,” their teacher Merry Watson said. “It’s just the beginning for them. With hard work and determination, they all have bright futures ahead of them.”

Hats off to the grads!