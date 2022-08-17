Burleson ISD Welcomes Students Back to School With Parody Music Video

Wednesday is the first day of school for Burleson ISD, and the district did Something Good to pump up the excitement and energy.
It kicked off the new school year with Our Town, a song parody of the 2002 hit My Town from Montgomery Gentry.
The lyrics sung by homegrown Andrew Dolan and the Dolan Band are all about the Johnson County town of 47,000.
"We were so honored to be able to be a part of celebrating our amazing town and the people in it!" Dolan said in a news release. "I'm excited for a great school year and thrilled that my son will get to be a part of such an amazing district! We love our Burleson, TX!"
The video shows off city landmarks and celebrates the district and its 12,500-plus students.
The 1,400 administrators, teachers, and staff members got to see the video first at convocation last week.
The Our Town parody is the fifth of its kind for the district.
In August 2019, Superintendent Bret Jimerson, trustees, and principals rapped to Lil Nas X's megahit "Old Town Road," after showcasing their dance moves to a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" in 2018.
To kick off the 2017-18 school year, Superintendent Bret Jimerson, Trustee Pat Worrell, and principals pumped up employees with "Burleson ISD, That's What I Like," a parody to Bruno Mars' summer hit.
For the 2016-17 school year, Superintendent Bret Jimerson and School Board Trustee Pat Worrell helped teachers get into a "BURLESON STATE OF MIND" with a parody of Jay Z's "Empire State of Mind" rap. The video celebrated new and historical places in Burleson.
"Each year, we set the tone for the excitement and energy that goes on inside Burleson ISD," said Dr. Bret Jimerson, BISD Superintendent in a news release. "This year, we highlighted the sense of community our students and staff experience by being a part of 'Our Town,' putting clips from this past year to music played by Burleson's own Andrew Dolan and the Dolan Band."
You can watch Burleson ISD Our Town here.
And sing along with lyrics provided by the district:
There's an exit sign for Renfro 'round the corner
You can't miss it it's the first thing that you see
Just up the road's the city water tower
By the backroad that's covered with green trees
Hey that's my alma mater by the courthouse
And bands play in Old Town when the sun goes down
And this is my town
Nah na nah nah nah
Yea this is my town
Nah na nah nah nah
Hey where I was born
Where I was raised
Where I keep all my yesterdays
Where I went off, played in the band
I got that education, man
Where I came back to settle down
It's where I'll always be around
This is my town
Nah na nah nah nah
Yea this is my town
Well I'm cruising Wilshire with the windows down
School's about to start - excitement's in the air
And in the city plaza, families gather 'round
You can't miss it - everyone is there
We're off to watch some football at the stadium
And if we want a seat we better leave right now
So stick around
And soon you'll know,
this is Our Town
Nah na nah nah nah
Yea this is my town
Nah na nah nah nah