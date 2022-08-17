Burleson ISD Welcomes Students Back to School With Parody Music Video

Wednesday is the first day of school for Burleson ISD, and the district did Something Good to pump up the excitement and energy.

It kicked off the new school year with Our Town, a song parody of the 2002 hit My Town from Montgomery Gentry.

The lyrics sung by homegrown Andrew Dolan and the Dolan Band are all about the Johnson County town of 47,000.

"We were so honored to be able to be a part of celebrating our amazing town and the people in it!" Dolan said in a news release. "I'm excited for a great school year and thrilled that my son will get to be a part of such an amazing district! We love our Burleson, TX!"

The video shows off city landmarks and celebrates the district and its 12,500-plus students.

The 1,400 administrators, teachers, and staff members got to see the video first at convocation last week.

The Our Town parody is the fifth of its kind for the district.

In August 2019, Superintendent Bret Jimerson, trustees, and principals rapped to Lil Nas X's megahit "Old Town Road," after showcasing their dance moves to a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" in 2018.

To kick off the 2017-18 school year, Superintendent Bret Jimerson, Trustee Pat Worrell, and principals pumped up employees with "Burleson ISD, That's What I Like," a parody to Bruno Mars' summer hit.

For the 2016-17 school year, Superintendent Bret Jimerson and School Board Trustee Pat Worrell helped teachers get into a "BURLESON STATE OF MIND" with a parody of Jay Z's "Empire State of Mind" rap. The video celebrated new and historical places in Burleson.

"Each year, we set the tone for the excitement and energy that goes on inside Burleson ISD," said Dr. Bret Jimerson, BISD Superintendent in a news release. "This year, we highlighted the sense of community our students and staff experience by being a part of 'Our Town,' putting clips from this past year to music played by Burleson's own Andrew Dolan and the Dolan Band."

You can watch Burleson ISD Our Town here.

And sing along with lyrics provided by the district:

There's an exit sign for Renfro 'round the corner

You can't miss it it's the first thing that you see

Just up the road's the city water tower

By the backroad that's covered with green trees

Hey that's my alma mater by the courthouse

And bands play in Old Town when the sun goes down

And this is my town

Nah na nah nah nah

Yea this is my town

Nah na nah nah nah

Hey where I was born

Where I was raised

Where I keep all my yesterdays

Where I went off, played in the band

I got that education, man

Where I came back to settle down

It's where I'll always be around

This is my town

Nah na nah nah nah

Yea this is my town

Well I'm cruising Wilshire with the windows down

School's about to start - excitement's in the air

And in the city plaza, families gather 'round

You can't miss it - everyone is there

We're off to watch some football at the stadium

And if we want a seat we better leave right now

So stick around

And soon you'll know,

this is Our Town

Nah na nah nah nah

Yea this is my town

Nah na nah nah nah