Burleson Celebrates ‘World's Greatest Substitute Teacher'

The lifelong resident has been a substitute teacher in Burleson ISD for 25 years

By Deborah Ferguson

City of Burleson

The City of Burleson and the Burleson Independent School District plan to celebrate the man students call the "world's greatest subsitute teacher" at the end of the month.

Richard Livingston is s lifelong Burleson resident and Monday night at City Hall, council members proclaimed March 30, 2022, as "Mr. Livingston Day." March 30 will be his 85th birthday.

The proclamation says Mr. Livington serves the community in many ways. For more than 25 years, he's been a substitute teacher for Burleson ISD inspiring students and adults.

"He leaves an impression on anyone he meets. He takes the time and care to develop relationships with those he serves. There are countless stories and legends of his kindnesses to Burleson residents." Reads the proclamation. "We encourage all Burleson residents to find ways to enhance the lives of others as Mr. Livingston has."

Students, cheerleaders and staff from Centennial High School and Nick Kerr Middle School were in council chambers to celebrate the proclamation and congratulate Mr. Livingston.

