Brock Student’s Grand Champion Steer Sells for $110,000

A six-figure pay day is "something good" any day, but at Brock ISD, west of Fort Worth, a check with six figures is history making.

And, that's exactly what Brock High School junior Maddie O'Leary got last week at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Her steer Foo was named Grand Champion and sold for $110,000 at auction. And, she also earned a $10,000 college scholarship.

"This is the biggest success a Brock student has ever had in exhibiting livestock at a major stock show," said Natalie Parish, director of communications for Brock ISD. "Currently, Brock FFA has 330 student members and 54 showed their projects in San Antonio last week."

O'Leary started showing at the age of six, following in the footsteps of her mother.

Parish says the teenager's grandparents from Wisconsin talked about

"how proud they are to pass down that work ethic and their grandchildren are carrying on this interest."

Maddie will head to Texas Tech University in Lubbock after she graduates in 2021.