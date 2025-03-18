Bridging the gap: Dallas nonprofit works to save new mothers' lives

A North Texas nonprofit is on a special mission to help new mothers in Dallas and their efforts are something good to celebrate!

For the past six years, Delighted to Doula of Dallas has provided post-partum support to mothers in their homes, especially for those in underserved communities.

"I had a really close friend that died three days after birth, and it was totally preventable,” said Prinscilla Moore, CEO and founder of Delighted to Doula. "It is an epidemic. It is happening. And so what is happening is that mothers are not being heard, not listened to."

The non-profit looks for dangerous symptoms involving high blood pressure, diabetes, mental health issues, and other concerns that can happen immediately after birth, ensuring the mother’s recovery goes well.

“The thing about doulas is that we're amazing listeners. When we come to you, there's no judgment. So it's so easy for families to open up.

Once we meet a mom, we form a special bond immediately. It doesn't take long,” said Moore. "We're holding space for these families. And they open up to us. If the birth was traumatic, you're releasing what's being held inside of you, which makes you feel better. We've had some mothers that were contemplating suicide and didn't because they came through these doors.”

Moore said there's a gap of six weeks between birth and the typical first doctor visit for just the mother. However, the most critical moments post-partum can happen in the first seven days.

"We built this organization to be in the gap of the maternal mortality crisis,” said Moore. "So we're there standing in the gap between hospital and home and those first six weeks. There's nobody sitting right here. Mothers are not seen for six weeks after birth but the baby is. You make her take this baby out and go get seen, but she's never seen."

The nonprofit has also become a key partner with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to address concerns about maternal mortality in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Data shows Texas is among the worst states in the country for maternal mortality and black Texans die at higher rates than other demographics from pregnancy-related causes.

"These things are happening. There is a racial divide within the healthcare system, and I've seen it for myself just having babies and not realizing in the beginning that it was there until I started doing this work,” said Moore.

Right now, Delighted to Doula is expanding virtual services to connect with moms outside of Dallas, as well as growing the programs in their Wellness Center, like massage therapists and chiropractic care.

"I know we're saving lives. Our mothers are going to the doctor six weeks after birth. When that is something that's not happening, a lot of mothers skip it. They don't go to their six-week appointment. We're making sure that they get there. We want healthy families. We don't want you just surviving. We want you thriving,” said Moore. "Happy mama, happy baby. The baby's going to be fine if the mother is fine. So let's make the mama fine."

Delighted to Doula is hosting a free post-partum support event on March 28 at their location on Ross Avenue in Dallas. See below for more details:

