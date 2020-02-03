Boy With Autism Delivers ‘Change Starts With You’ Speech

Giving a speech can be daunting for anyone, especially a kid, but a middle schooler in Burleson overcame a lot to share his story in his own words.

"Autism is a complex, neurological disorder that affects a wide range of behaviors, including communications. This may sound complicated, but this simply means that my brain is made differently than yours," said 10-year-old Micah Matsuzawa.

Micah's mom Hiyori shared the video with NBC DFW of her sixth grad son talking about his autism in front of his entire school in the Burlington Independent School District.

Hiyori says Micah was diagnosed when he was three and didn't talk. His speech on Jan. 14 was his third such speech.

He's been working hard to spread autism awareness and acceptance.

Micah's speech ended with a challenge to students, "change starts with me, change starts with you, then the world will change. Let's be the change."

