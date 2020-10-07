Carrollton

Blood Drive Earns Carrollton Senior a Scholarship

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A high school senior who wanted to do something good for her community is now getting something good for herself.

Sarah Shepherd hosted a blood drive in Carrollton back in the summer. The R.L. Turner High School student heard about the need for blood donors and went to work doing something good to boost the supply.

There were 103 donations in that one day, and it made the teenager eligible for a scholarship from the American Red Cross and its Leaders Save Lives program.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Halloween 1 hour ago

Halloween Traditions to Look Different Amid Pandemic

Jan Hale with the Red Cross shared the news that Sarah won the drawing for a $2,500 scholarship. Sarah is a biomedical academy student and that money will give her a big push as she works towards a future in the medical field.

The Red Cross says blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20% of donations given through the nonprofit during the school year. The Leaders Save Lives program encourages community-minded high school and college students to host blood drives to help maintain the blood supply during crucial times of the year such as the summer months and winter holidays.

Students can sign up now to participate in the Leaders Save Lives fall program for drives through Dec. 14, or for the winter program, Dec. 15, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonCarrollton-Farmers Branch ISDBlood drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us