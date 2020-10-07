Blood Drive Earns Carrollton Senior a Scholarship

A high school senior who wanted to do something good for her community is now getting something good for herself.

Sarah Shepherd hosted a blood drive in Carrollton back in the summer. The R.L. Turner High School student heard about the need for blood donors and went to work doing something good to boost the supply.

There were 103 donations in that one day, and it made the teenager eligible for a scholarship from the American Red Cross and its Leaders Save Lives program.

Jan Hale with the Red Cross shared the news that Sarah won the drawing for a $2,500 scholarship. Sarah is a biomedical academy student and that money will give her a big push as she works towards a future in the medical field.

The Red Cross says blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20% of donations given through the nonprofit during the school year. The Leaders Save Lives program encourages community-minded high school and college students to host blood drives to help maintain the blood supply during crucial times of the year such as the summer months and winter holidays.

Students can sign up now to participate in the Leaders Save Lives fall program for drives through Dec. 14, or for the winter program, Dec. 15, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.