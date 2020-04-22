Fort Worth

Block Bingo Brings Together Fort Worth Community

Block Bingo allows neighbors to be together while staying apart

By Deborah Ferguson

On a recent Sunday afternoon, you could hear it a block away. 

“I 22. I 22.  O 66. 0 66.”

Instantly you knew, someone was playing Bingo. In fact, it was practically an entire block playing. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 30 mins ago

Fort Worth Tea Shop Hopes for Second Chance With Federal Loan

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Your ‘Food Mood’: The Way Emotional Eating Can Affect Your Mood

A neighborhood in Fort Worth has found something good to help connect as families protect themselves from the coronavirus. 

Block Bingo is the name of the game in Mistletoe Heights.

Deborah Ferguson

Neighbor after neighbor, from one end of the block to practically the other end, set up a table in the driveway or front porch, pulled out Bingo cards and covered squares hoping to be a lucky winner 

For families, it’s a fun way to pass the time.

And for organizers Nikki and Eric Rustad, it just makes sense. They often do things with the neighbors on their street, and everyone was missing that time together. Block Bingo allows them to be together while staying apart.

Deborah Ferguson

“We're maybe the crazy neighbors in the neighborhood. We like to do things in a big way. My son (Cal, 14) has the equipment, so we decided to set it up and have some fun,” she said in between bingo calls. 

Rustad says they’ve played Block Bingo twice, so far, and feels certain it will be back by popular demand.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthsocial distancing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us