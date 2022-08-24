City of Bedford Debuts New Mural at Fire Station No. 1

A search for the right artist to paint the walls at a fire station in Bedford turned out to be Something Good.

As the city says, the mural painted inside the training room at fire station no. 1 is "on fire!"

It is exactly what the fire department wanted: a mural that tells the story of the various ways it serves the community from firefighting to emergency medical care, fire education, and community engagement.

In the lower right hand corner of the mural, the city's three fire stations are represented by logo and nickname.

Back in April, the city asked artists to submit proposals for the mural.

Ten came in, and artist Audie Pope got the job. It had extra meaning for her because she was given the opportunity to paint for the community she grew up in.

The Bedford Fire Department and city's Cultural Arts Division picked up the $2,500 tab.

The city says folks who go on a tour of our Central Fire Station, participate in the Citizens Fire Academy, and Fire Open House have the opportunity to view the mural in the Fire Department’s training room.

