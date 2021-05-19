Barbershop Chorus in Plano Brings Back Live Rehearsals, Changes Tune

Something good will happen in Plano this weekend, and it's hitting all the right notes.

The Men of Note barbershop chorus returns to live rehearsals and it debuts a new name. It is now officially the Legacy of Harmony. There's a lot of meaning in the new name with harmony at the core of it.

"Before COVID hit, we'd been talking about this name change because we wanted to go to a mixed chorus rather than just men's chorus," said Daniel Rohovit, the director of the chorus.

"Our main mission as a chorus is to spread music to everybody. And to make sure all voices can be heard and we're all having a good time together. If someone finds us or we find them and they want to sing, we don't want to have to say no. We want them to be with us," he said.

COVID-19 prevented the group from rehearsing in person for the past year but that changes on Saturday, May 22.

The mixed-gender chorus with its new name, Legacy of Harmony, hosts its grand re-opening with live rehearsals Saturday morning at Haggard Park, 901 East 15th Street, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to go see the group and hear its harmonious sounds. The invitation is out, too, for singers to join the new mixed-gender chorus.

"More people singing sounds good to us. So let's get as many people as we can," Rohovit said.