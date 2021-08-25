Grapevine

Backpacks Get Kids Ready for New School Year

Health care company donates to nonprofit in Keller

By Deborah Ferguson

Henry Schein

Some kids in Northeast Tarrant County got the new school year started off with right with backpacks stuffed with necessary supplies.

Just as they've done since 2006, employees at the Grapevine distribution center for New York-based health care company Henry Schein, Inc. stuffed almost 200 backpacks the other day and delivered them to a nonprofit in Keller called Summer Santa.

Each backpacked was filled with pens, pencils, pocket folders, notebooks and more.

Henry Schein, Inc. has partnered with the organization for the last several years, but its Back to School program has a 24-year track record. It's grown from serving 75 children to more than 60,000 around the world.

