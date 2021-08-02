Backpacks Get Kids Ready for Back to School

Some North Texas children will be excited to go back to school in a few weeks, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Volunteers and staff at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas distributed backpacks full of supplies to hundreds of students who take part in the organization's Studytime program. The program focuses on tutoring and socio-emotional coaching.

Each year, the Society of St Vincent de Paul provides much-needed supplies to children to make sure they are equipped for all their back-to-school needs.