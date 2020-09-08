Backpack Drive Helps Dallas County's Most Vulnerable

Whether at home or in school, a new backpack stuffed with supplies is part of the back to school routine and an electric company continues its tradition of doing something good to get kids in Dallas County ready for the new year.

For the fourth year in a row, the team at City Electric Supply partnered with the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center for the annual back to school drive. Although, it looked a little different than in years past.

“We decided the best way to distribute the backpacks and supplies would be in a drive-through format,” said Sarah Burns, the Chief Marketing Officer at DCAC in a news release. “By the end of the day, we gave away over 600 backpacks,” she said. “Even though parents were wearing masks, you could just tell in their eyes how grateful they were. “

Fewer backpacks were handed out than normal, so the rest will be ready when kids need them throughout the year.

“When kids are physically back in the building and teachers see them without the barriers of virtual learning, we expect a surge in new cases. The additional backpacks and school supplies will be on hand to distribute,” Burns said.

City Electric Supply and its social impact program CES CARES started the partnership with DCAC back in 2016. The company says in four years, it's provided more than 6,500 backpacks and $200,000 in charitable contributions. Each backpack includes a motivational note written by a CES employee, inspiring them to have a great school year.

“CES Cares is committed to helping make a difference in these kids’ lives. Kids who’ve endured severe abuse and trauma. They deserve to feel uplifted and excited for the school year. And we’re proud to have a continuous role in making that happen,” said CES Cares Social Impact Manager Karen Gray in a news release. “The few minutes each employee dedicates to stuffing backpacks or writing notes make such a big difference in these kids’ spirit. We value that.”