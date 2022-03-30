Plano

Auto Technicians in Plano Handle a Hare-y Situation

A bunny was hiding under the hood of a car

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A couple of technicians at a dealership in Plano handled an odd call the other day.

It was a normal day at the shop when "Something Good" hopped in.

A customer had seen something fluffy under the hood of her car and headed to Park Place Lexus Plano where technicians Jason Dill and Eric Barnes got to work.

"We were told there could be a possible live bunny in a car," Dill said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We just popped the hood and started looking around for it," Barnes added.

That was the mission: Find the live bunny. They took off panels and found the furry guy in the front bumper area.

The bunny seemed a bit surprised at first, but it was soon ready to hop out of there... But Dill and Barnes were faster.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Police to Open New Facility Wednesday

Granbury 3 hours ago

Trevor Reed's Family Planning Demonstration in Front of White House

They caught the bunny and let him go in a field across the street.

This article tagged under:

Planosomething goodWake Up to Something GoodRabbitbunny
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us