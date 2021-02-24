Dallas

Auto Group Delivers Checks to Help Employees Pay Bills

Dallas-based Stanley Auto Group wanted to help with electric bills

By Deborah Ferguson

More than 350 employees got checks for $128.50 to help with bills incurred during winter storm in Texas.
Stanley Automotive Enterprises

The pandemic and now the winter storms mean hardship for a lot of folks. And, a family-owned company in Dallas wanted to do something good for employees.

That good deed turned out to be a check for $128.50 for all 360 employees of Stanley Automotive Enterprises. It added up to almost $50,000 to everyone from the corporate office in Dallas to the auto group's 13 dealerships across Texas, including Stanley Ford Pilot Point in Denton County.

Why $128.50? Stanley Auto Group owners Gaines and Vickie Stanley and Chris Koster, head of dealership operations, determined that's the amount of the average electric bill in Texas. Employees were blown away when the checks started arriving on Monday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

winter storm 1 hour ago

Winter Storm: How Did It Get So Cold and Could It Happen Again?

One of them says it helped offset the cost of three days in a hotel because of no power or water.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

DallasDenton CountyStanley Automotive Enterprises
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us