Auto Group Delivers Checks to Help Employees Pay Bills

The pandemic and now the winter storms mean hardship for a lot of folks. And, a family-owned company in Dallas wanted to do something good for employees.

That good deed turned out to be a check for $128.50 for all 360 employees of Stanley Automotive Enterprises. It added up to almost $50,000 to everyone from the corporate office in Dallas to the auto group's 13 dealerships across Texas, including Stanley Ford Pilot Point in Denton County.

Why $128.50? Stanley Auto Group owners Gaines and Vickie Stanley and Chris Koster, head of dealership operations, determined that's the amount of the average electric bill in Texas. Employees were blown away when the checks started arriving on Monday.

One of them says it helped offset the cost of three days in a hotel because of no power or water.