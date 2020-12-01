Autism Group Helps Children in Need

Austen’s Autistic Adventures is a North Texas group for young people 16 years old and older who are on the autism spectrum.

Recently, the group’s members worked with Iglesia San Francisco de Asis church to help children in need by assembling gift baskets for the children in the church’s music, ballet and art program.

The baskets included donated toiletries, hand sanitizer and food and members made custom mugs and personal notes of encouragement.

Austen’s Autistic Adventures has a mission of “bringing the world to autism and autism to the world.”

The group hopes to continue volunteer efforts at the church in the arts outreach and food pantry.