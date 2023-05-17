something good

Art Teacher's Assignment Comes to Life to Help Comfort Children

Mansfield ISD elementary and high school students partner in stuffed animal project

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students at two schools in the Mansfield ISD combined their efforts in a unique project that will help the Arlington Police Department do something good to comfort kids.

It started with an assignment at Charlotte Anderson Preparatory Academy. The art teacher asked her students to draw pictures of stuffed animals. The Anderson art teacher gave the pictures to her counterpart at Mansfield Summit High School. She then challenged her students to make real stuffed animals based on the drawings.

The high school students created about 60 to 70 of them.

Both schools decided to turn it into a service project and gave all the one-of-a-kind stuffed animals to the Arlington PD's Victim Services Unit.

"Whenever our Victim Services Unit responds to crime scenes where a child is involved, they'll often bring a stuffed animal to give to that child to comfort them and help them feel safe. We were incredibly touched by their donation. And the stuffed animals are ADORABLE!," wrote Tim Ciesco with the department's media relations team.

This article tagged under:

something goodEducationArlington Police Departmentmansfield isd
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us