Art contest puts focus on breast cancer prevention

The month of October puts the spotlight on awareness about preventing breast cancer.

The downtown Fort Worth campus of Texas Health did something good to share that message in a creative and uplifting way.

The hospital asked staff and the community to create or decorate a bra to convey the impact of breast cancer in their lives to raise awareness about the disease and the importance of early detection and screening. The designs were entered in the Kupferle Breast Center Bra Art competition.

Pictures of the designs were posted on social media, and votes were cast to pick the winners that best shared a visual expression of thoughts and emotions about confronting breast cancer.

Among the designs was a bra with ears, eyes, tusks, and a tail attached with the phrase "Just Like An Elephant, Never Forget Your Mammogram." There was also a bra with flames sewn into it. The display included boots, a toy firetruck, and a sign reading "Caliente! We are on fire stomping out breast cancer."

Out of 16 entrees, three got the most votes.

First place went to Maryhelen Hernandez for a design called "10 Years Cancer Survivor." In a letter accompanying her design, Hernandez wrote about a woman diagnosed with cancer in 2013 who endured a double mastectomy, the removal of 17 lymph nodes, and months of chemotherapy. She's been cancer-free for a decade and "spends her days loving her grandchildren as much as possible by being the best YaYa in the world, attending church and tending to her garden year round." wrote Hernandez. It was the second year in a row she's won.

Paige Duke won 2nd place with "Scare Away Breast Cancer" which included a bedazzled bra with sequins formed in the shapes of ghosts.

And 3rd place went to Helen Richey and her "Protect Your Treasured Chest" design that include a bejeweled bra sitting in a treasure chest.

The public is invited to see all the entries on display through Nov. 3 in the main lobby of the Richardson Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, 700 5th Avenue, Fort Worth.