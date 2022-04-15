Arlington-Raised Winter Olympian Headed Back to North Texas After Bronze Medal Win

Sylvia Hoffman will return to the city where she was raised on Saturday for a meet-and-greet with fans -- the first time Hoffman has been back to North Texas since the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Bowie High School grad earned bronze alongside American teammate Elana Meyers Taylor in the two-woman bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Meyers Taylor has now become the most decorated Black Winter Olympian with five medals.

“I’m just so excited to be back with my parents, family and friends who are in Arlington,” Hoffman said. “When we finished in Beijing we were still in the season and then I went back to Lake Placid first. So I’m just really excited to get back.”

Hoffman’s story made even more incredible considering she has only been bobsledding a couple of years. Just a few years ago, she was discovered by U.S. Bobsledding when she competed on NBC’s Next Olympic Hopeful.

As far as the next Winter Olympics in 2026? Hoffman said she is already training for it. This time, as the driver of the bobsled, and not the brake woman.

The public is invited to the meet-and-greet event on Saturday, April 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2205 W. Division Street, Suite B8 in Arlington.