Arlington Police Help Family in Need

To serve and protect. It’s what all police officers vow to do in their communities and beyond. Some members of the Arlington police department took that to the next level, using a team effort to do something good for a family in need.

Debble Langjahr, one of the civilian investigators at the department, noticed a car parked by a vacant building she regularly passes. She eventually saw a man, woman and two young children near that car, so she went to talk to them. She wanted to see what was going on and how she may be able to help. As it turned out, the family was struggling financially and they were basically living out of their car.

Langjahr went to the department and reached out to Officer Sheila Griffith who works with the homeless in Arlington. The team effort didn’t stop there. Officer Griffith got in touch with Officer Maurice Phillips, who followed up with the family and helped them fill out an application to get some help with the Arlington Housing Authority.

One of our employees found a family who needed some car seats. @safekids got us the seats. Officer Reno and Sgt. Brown made sure they were installed just right. Mission Arlington is helping get them some other assistance they were in need of. #teamwork does make the dream work! pic.twitter.com/tnhZpRQwgS — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 25, 2020

In addition to securing a place to stay for three months, the family was also given two car seats thanks to The Center for Children’s Health. The center is a division of Cook Children’s. Officer Dennis Reno and Sergeant John Brown helped install those car seats for the family.

Arlington PD said it was a true team effort to make a difference in this family’s life.