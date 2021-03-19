Arlington Officer Helps Family in Need

An Arlington police officer's observation skills led to something good for a North Texas family.

The department told NBC 5 that the officer pulled a woman over for speeding earlier this month.

When he walked up to the car, he saw two small children sitting in the front seat, instead of being buckled in a car seat. The woman explained she was a single parent with a limited income and she couldn’t afford car seats.

The officer decided he would let her off with a warning for speeding, but was still concerned about the safety of the two children. Thanks to a special department program, the officer was able to find two car seats for the mother.

The officer took the woman to the police department and installed both of them for free.

The department has a limited number of car seats available for families who qualify.

For more information about the Arlington Police Department's car seat program, call 817-456-5700.