Garland

Annual First Responders Lunch Takes on Powerful New Meaning: ‘We’re All In This Together’

It's another reminder to those supporting and keeping our communities safe, that we're all in this together

By Evan Anderson

The operations team in the city of Garland will continue an annual tradition of doing "Something Good" for its first responders. 

Garland firefighters, police officers and paramedics all get treated to lunch.  

Workers will deliver meals to Garland police and fire stations to thank the first responders now putting their health at risk.

These deliveries are more than just a plate of food. It's another reminder to those supporting and keeping our communities safe, that we're all in this together.

Big thanks to Atmos Energy for sending this our way, and shout out to Scotty P's Grill and Main Street Café in Garland for serving up lunch!

