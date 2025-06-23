American Heart Association honors Susan Lucci for work fighting heart disease

During her appearance in Plano, the queen of daytime drama also donated $101,000 to the Dallas nonprofit.

The Dallas-based American Heart Association did something good to honor a legendary queen of daytime drama for her work raising awareness of heart disease.

For her longtime advocacy work and her devotion to raising awareness to fight heart disease, it honored Susan Lucci with the 2025 Voice of the Mission Award.

"My dear friend Susan Lucci does an extraordinary job of sharing her heart for our mission," said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown in a news release. "I'm so grateful for her time, her tenacity, and her passion for helping women understand that heart disease is their No. 1 health threat."

The mission is personal for Lucci.

In 2018 and again in 2022, doctors discovered potentially fatal blockages of her coronary arteries and placed stents to hold open her clogged arteries.

Having barely escaped a second potential heart attack, she felt "ashamed that I'd avoided calling the doctor for so long. I was dismissing all of my previous personal experience and slipping backward," Lucci said in a news release.

It was also in 2022 that Lucci's husband died of a stroke.

She shares her story to encourage everyone, especially women, to listen to their bodies and take their heart health seriously.

At the event in Plano, Lucci announced a $101,000 donation to celebrate the Heart Association's 101st anniversary, with the money dedicated to the Go Red for Women Venture Fund. The fund invests in innovation to improve women's health.

Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Among women 20 and older, nearly 45% are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Yet women make up only 38% of participants in clinical trials, according to the American Heart Association.

"The amount spent to fund heart-health research for women is much lower than it is for men," she said. "It's absurd. Women are not little men. I would like to see research on an equal playing ground. Let's have parity there."

Lucci, 78, was one of 12 volunteers recognized as champions for health and hope and honored with the National Volunteer Award for their work to help the AHA transform health in communities across the country.