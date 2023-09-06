Allen woman celebrates 101st birthday

The date of Sept. 5, 2023, brought #SomethingGood to a woman in the Collin County City of Allen.

Sept. 5 is Dolly Kenny's birthday, and this year, she had a celebration like none other.

She turned 101!

The team at Alexis Heights Gracious Retirement Living where Mrs. Kelly lives made sure she had a big 'ole birthday cake.

The city's Mayor Pro Tem Cris Schulmeister wanted to be part of the celebration, too.

So, he stopped by to declare Sept. 5, 2023, Dolly Kenny Day.

Mrs. Kelly was born in 1922, the second of six siblings. She herself has six children, three boys and three girls, and 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Kelly worked on the eletronics assembly line at Lockheed Martin. She retired early, and her life-long focus became caring for her family and raising her children.