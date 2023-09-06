something good

Allen woman celebrates 101st birthday

City official declares Sept. 5 Dolly Kenny Day

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The date of Sept. 5, 2023, brought #SomethingGood to a woman in the Collin County City of Allen.

Sept. 5 is Dolly Kenny's birthday, and this year, she had a celebration like none other.

She turned 101!

The team at Alexis Heights Gracious Retirement Living where Mrs. Kelly lives made sure she had a big 'ole birthday cake.

The city's Mayor Pro Tem Cris Schulmeister wanted to be part of the celebration, too.

So, he stopped by to declare Sept. 5, 2023, Dolly Kenny Day.

Mrs. Kelly was born in 1922, the second of six siblings. She herself has six children, three boys and three girls, and 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Family of pilot killed in ‘Wings Over Dallas' airshow crash files lawsuit to ensure safety for other pilots

texas 1 hour ago

Texas deemed ‘stickiest' state, study shows residents likely to stay over other US states

Mrs. Kelly worked on the eletronics assembly line at Lockheed Martin. She retired early, and her life-long focus became caring for her family and raising her children.

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us