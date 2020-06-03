Allen

Allen Teen Uses Tie-Dye Talents to Help Fight Hunger

By Nataly Torres

A 12-year-old girl in Allen is doing everything she can to fight hunger.

Juliana Saia, 12, spent the past month helping those in need in her community by selling handmade shirts and using the money to buy groceries for the Allen Community Outreach Food Pantry.

Her brother, Vincent, says the original goal was $100, but Juliana managed to pass that goal and raise $230.

“Juliana’s act of generosity and selflessness shows that even when the world is struggling, good people can still come together to make a positive impact in their communities,” Vincent said.

Juliana hopes her mission to help others will inspire others to help donation centers keep their shelves full for those who are in need.

