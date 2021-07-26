A Week at Space Camp Inspires Parker County Teacher

A teacher in Parker County is having a terrific summer break, and it will mean something good for her students, too.

Karen Sams spent a week at space camp in Alabama. It was a perk after Sams was named 2020 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. She went on to represent the Lone Star State for national honors.

Sams says many of the group's events were canceled because of COVID but the week at Space Academy for Educators in Huntsville, Alabama, finally happened.

The veteran educator says she came home filled with awe, wonder and moments reminding her how it feels to be a learner. She's ready to inspire curiosity about the universe and launch her students into their own exploration of space.

Sams won Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year honors while in the Weatherford ISD. She'll be in the Brock ISD this year teaching second graders beginning Aug. 18.