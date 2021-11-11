A North Texas Family Dedicated to Helping Those in Need Expands Efforts

A North Texas woman whose mission has been helping those in need for years is using her nonprofit to help even more people outside her community.

Tabrina Harrington started the nonprofit "Circle of Good" with her niece and nephew, Cameron and Caitlyn Harrington.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Among a number of services, their organization also serves nursing homes in Plano. Several times a year, Harrington and her team of volunteers provide seniors with hygiene products and "thinking of you" cards.

This Christmas, they will continue their "Adopt a Senior" program, making precious seniors feel important and like they matter.

"We absolutely love people, and we want to help as many people as we can, and you know it just warms my heart to know that somebody who feels like they've been forgotten is been served, and it brings a smile to my face because it brings a smile to their face,” said Tabrina Harrington. “To see their faces light up whenever they get whatever it is that they get, whether it be just a Christmas card, or some socks and pajamas, and I'm sorry I get choked up, but it just really really warms my heart."

The Harringtons say there is a number of ways you can get involved. This year, they're serving 30 nursing homes across Collin County, including one in Austin and three in Oklahoma City. You can visit their website for more information on how you can help.