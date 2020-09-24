‘A Box Filled with Joy:' North Texas Teens Uplift The Homeless

A group of North Texas teenagers came together to do something good for the growing homeless population in our area. That good deed turned into a nonprofit that will continue serving those during this difficult time.

A17-year-old Haroon Mohamedali is behind the nonprofit, Care COVID.

Haroon attends Harmony Science Academy in Carrolton, and when he’s not busy with school, He, his parents, and 10 of his friends get together to create care packages for the homeless in Collin county.

They call it “a box filled with joy,” and it includes food, water, hygienic products, and t-shirts.

“Me and my friends, we came together and we decided that this is our community and we need to go out and help them. Whenever we went out and we saw how they were living and everything, we were even more passionate about this, and we wanted to do even more for them,” said Mohamedali. “And I think I can speak for all of us that our eyes were opened whenever we went out and kind of saw the way that they were living.”

Care packages and donations are also given to the Samaritan Inn in Plano.

Haroon and his team of friends are now preparing to help North Texans without a home find a job. For more on how you can help with their mission – just go to www.carecovid.org or visit them on Instagram @carecovidorg.