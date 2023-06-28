A $100K grant will give historic African American Museum of Dallas a new look

The African American Museum of Dallas is celebrating something good. Its courtyard which has seen better days will get a new look come fall.

The museum was awarded $100,000 as part of the retailer's community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

"We have long wanted to do something with our courtyard and extend to our solarium, and this was a golden opportunity for us to be selected by Lowe's for this project. It's gonna mean a lot to us because we'll be celebrating our 30th anniversary in this new building from October 21 to November 17th. So, we're gonna have a big celebration about the renovation of the courtyard and the solarium," said Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., the museum's executive director.

The new courtyard will have diverse plantings around the edges and the interior of the courtyard will become an intimate space appropriate for a variety of events and educational programming. The courtyard will receive a planting and irrigation upgrade.

Robinson said the improvement project will start in July with completion in time for the 30th anniversary of the museum's building in Fair Park.

The African American Museum is the only one of its kind in the Southwestern Region devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the U.S.