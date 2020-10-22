Arlington

96-Year-Old North Texan Spreads Love Through Her Passion

Mrs. Faye Colquitt, or 'Gran,' as her family calls her has hand-sewn well over 1,000 aprons for children

By Evan Anderson

Sometimes it takes a little more effort to get up and going, but not for a 96-year-old woman in Arlington. She's very aware that her purpose is to use her talents to bring something good to others.

Mrs. Faye Colquitt, or "Gran," as her family calls her has hand-sewn well over 1,000 aprons for Arlington churches and Pre-K classes. She makes them for girls and boys and uses all kinds of patterns from superheroes, to TV characters.

She usually makes two aprons, one for the child, and one for their toys, like their doll, teddy bear, or action figure.

It has gotten to be such a hobby of hers, that every birthday and Christmas her family gives her different fabrics to work with.

Gran is currently making Christmas aprons for Mansfield ISD.

Her family says she has been a testament to carrying on tradition and spreading joy to little ones in her community.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant County
