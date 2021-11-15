Something good has been happening for some time at Baylor Scott and White Irving.

Ellen Hyndman, 94, has been doing something good for the tiniest patients at the hospital. She has knitted and donated little hats for the babies in the NICU.

Hyndman recently met one of those babies, Roberto, who she gifted a hat as well.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving because the yarn was donated to the assisted living facility where she lives. She told the people at the hospital it was only right to donate what she knitted to continue to pay it forward.

Each one of these little works of love takes her about three days to finish.

Photos: 94-Year-Old Knitter Crafts Caps for Irving NICU Babies