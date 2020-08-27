9-Year-Old North Texas Entrepreneur With Big Dreams

She’s just 9-years-old, and one North Texas girl boss is already a self-made entrepreneur.

“Hi, I’m Jasmine, and I’m the 9-year-old creator of Jazzy’s Sassy Scones, I’m going to tell you a little bit about my business,” said Jasmine Cuchens at the start of a promotional video for Jazzy’s Sassy Scones.

The junior baker from The Colony created her own recipe one day when she was looking for something to do, and the scones were an instant hit with her family. So Cuchens thought, why not start her own little business and make some money?

She created a menu, and with the help of her dad, started a Facebook page, and Cuchens got to baking.

“Our first week we got over 30 orders and baked over 200 scones. Week two, my parents helped me open my first bank account. Now my business is fully funded by sales, and I’m working on goals like a Kitchen Aid mixer, and a company laptop. I should probably get purple to match my brand,” said Cuchens.

Kitchen Aid sent her a brand new stand mixer last week in her favorite color. Cuchens’ mom tells us in just five weeks she made $2,000 in sales, and has long-term goals of owning and operating a tiny house bakery on wheels.

For vegans trying to satisfy that sweet tooth, Cuchens has vegan recipes to go with all her seasonal flavors.

Way to go Jasmine!

If you want to place an order just check out her Facebook page - Jazzy’s Sassy Scones.