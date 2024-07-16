89-year old pianist wows shoppers at Richardson antique mall

Sometimes, you'll find the most unbelievable talent in the most unexpected of places.

On the weekends, Jack Barger is doing #SomethingGood in a little corner of Richardson -- performing for the lucky shoppers at Cottonwood Market Antique Mall.

And the 89-year-old Garland resident still plays the piano just as good as his early days.

What makes him even more incredible is that he plays it all purely by memory. No sheet music needed.

"I know that my mother Elsie Barger and my piano music teacher Mrs. Turney would be most appreciative for me in continuing to play the piano," he tells NBC 5.

Barger has played the piano since he was 10 years old. He spent nearly 70 years playing at First Christian Church in Garland. He has also taught countless students in his lifetime.

Barger said he has no plans of stopping any time soon. He's planning to celebrate his 90th birthday in just a few months.

You can watch Jack play ballads every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cottonwood on S. Coit Road in Richardson. The grand piano he plays echoes through every corner of the store. If it's your birthday, he'll play you a tune.

"I like keeping the music going from the 1940s, '50s, '60s to the current era songs. Old hymns seem to be gracious still to others as well," he said. "Playing music is what I enjoy and sharing with others."

If you find someone like Jack doing something good in the community, please share it by emailing isee@nbcdfw.com.