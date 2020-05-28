Waxahachie

85-Year-Old Waxahachie Woman Recovers from COVID-19, Gets Warm Welcome Home

By Laura Harris

Jan Osborn

Billie Buchanan is considered a high-risk health individual. She’s had surgery for pancreatic cancer, she lives in an assisted living facility and she is 85 years old.

Despite it all, Buchanan has beaten the coronavirus and received a warm welcome when she was able to return to Legend Oaks assisted living facility in Waxahachie.

Buchanan spent one week in the hospital and the next three in isolation until she was cleared to go back to her room at the facility.

Her husband Walter of 62 years crediting their faith.

“Our faith in God is what has carried us through these tough weeks,” he said.

After major surgery four years ago, Buchanan moved into an assisted living facility to regulate her diabetes, but Walter still picks her up for church services on Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Wednesday evening where he is the preacher.

“They have not been together in person since the lockdown in mid-March but Walter regularly visits her window to tell her he loves her,” their daughter Jan Osborn said. “She is always positive and stays busy with her daily bible and New York Times reading.”

