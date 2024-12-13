85 year old North Texan graduates from University of Texas at Arlington

Dr. Ramesh Sharma can add a doctoral degree to his resume. The 85-year-old will graduate with a doctorate in mechanical engineering on Friday, December 13.

“Once I completed my master’s [in 2007 at UTA], I had a choice to do a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, but I chose to enhance my knowledge in math, in part because I was so impressed by Hristo Kojouharov and Benito Chen,” Ramesh said.

He said several professors were the driving force behind his achievement. He said they would not let him be discouraged.

"Also, my advisor, Tuncay Atkosun, with his background in fluid mechanics involving math, was a very helpful teacher on this journey," Sharma said.

Born in Narowal, Pakistan, and raised in Ludhiana, India, in the northern region of Punjab, Sharma received a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras in 1967. After working for several years in the civilian Indian naval forces, he immigrated to the United States in 1976, working in Texas, Michigan, and Connecticut before settling down in Fort Worth in 1986.

“I worked in various nuclear power plants as a stress engineer. I did well for myself, and my greatest desire was for my son and daughter to get the best education they could, which they did. Once they were well-settled and I retired, my next goal was to enhance my own education. I am very thankful to UT Arlington for helping me fulfill a commitment that I made in my young life. Now if just one person can benefit from my research or my commitment to education, my goal has been completed,” Sharma said.

Sharma says he is grateful to his wife of 51 years and his family for being so supportive as he pursued his educational dreams. She will be on stage with him on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at Globe Life Park when he receives his diploma as part of the College of Science graduation ceremony, one of three on Friday.