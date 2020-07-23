8-Year-Old Dallas Girl Starts Weekend Workouts for Kids

Every Saturday morning, you can find a party in one East Dallas neighborhood. A workout party, led by an 8-year old girl.

Caroline Cary has founded C-Dog’s Front Yard Bootcamp. She started the Saturday summer morning workouts because most of her team sports were canceled or altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caroline’s mom, Julianne, said her daughter took it in stride and decided there was something else she could do. Not just to keep herself active, but to do the same for other girls in the neighborhood.

“They paid $5 to get a t-shirt for the boot camp,” Julianne Cary said. “Caroline hopes to continue her Saturday morning tradition for the foreseeable future of ‘no-Saturday sports.’”

Julianne also said her daughter plans to continue to save the money she earns and donate half to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which her grandmother is currently living with.

“I want to do this, so I can help doctors find a cure,” Carolina said.