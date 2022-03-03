7-Year-Old's First Dallas Stars Game is a Most Memorable One

When Lane Topletz took his 7-year-old daughter Isabella to her first Dallas Stars game, neither of them knew how memorable it would be.

The game against Los Angeles Kings happened to be the team's "Noche Mexicana" celebrating Mexican-American culture — so they made a "Yo Heart Jamie Benn" sign and stood close to the action.

Izzy said all she wanted was a puck, but they are hard to come by since the Stars captain only gives out one puck per game.

Then, it happened. During a break in the action, Benn skated over to the glass where Izzy and her dad were cheering on the team with other Stars fans and tossed the puck over the glass where Izzy's dad caught it and handed it to his little girl.

Izzy was all smiles as she held up the puck.

By the way, the Stars beat the Kings 3-4, but that's probably not why she'll remember her first Stars game.