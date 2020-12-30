7-Year-Old Girl Organizes Toy Drive to Help Other Kids

Three local businesses spurred on by a little girl brought something good to a nonprofit in Fort Worth this holiday season.

Evan is the angel with a heart as big as Texas.

Susan Wood, the executive director at Hope Center for Autism, says the 7-year-old pulled together a toy drive to benefit the kids they serve. The center provides services to support families affected by autism.

Wood says Evan rallied her dad and his girlfriend along with three businesses to join her plan.

"They partnered with long time supporters Malone’s, Acre Brewing, and Hooky Bar on West 7th. They gathered over 150 toys and close to $1,400 in cash for the children at the Hope Center for Autism," Wood wrote.

She delivered it all right before Christmas to help Santa fulfill the wishes of kids served by the Hope Center.