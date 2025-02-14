Couple celebrates 66-year love story in McKinney

A couple in McKinney is celebrating something good this Valentine's Day.

Phil and Haurko Koerner currently live at Touchmark at Emerald Lakes living facility and are happily celebrating decades of love.

They met in Okinawa when Phil was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force and when he was sent back to the U.S. in 1957, he said he knkew Haryko was for him, but he had to make it official.

Phil said he asked her to marry him in a letter and she accepted in January of 1958. He then sent a ring in the mail which made their engagement official.

The two were married eight months later.

Today they share three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a 66-year love story.