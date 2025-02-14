something good

Couple celebrates 66-year love story in McKinney

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

A couple in McKinney is celebrating something good this Valentine's Day.

Phil and Haurko Koerner currently live at Touchmark at Emerald Lakes living facility and are happily celebrating decades of love.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They met in Okinawa when Phil was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force and when he was sent back to the U.S. in 1957, he said he knkew Haryko was for him, but he had to make it official.

Phil said he asked her to marry him in a letter and she accepted in January of 1958. He then sent a ring in the mail which made their engagement official.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The two were married eight months later.

Today they share three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a 66-year love story.

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us