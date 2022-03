The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas, in partnership with Comerica Bank, has collected 600 prom dresses for Dallas County students.

Teens from 14 to 18 years old are invited to go to find the perfect dress and accessories for free.

It's happening Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following address:

West Dallas Boys & Girls Club

2060 Singleton Blvd

Unit 104

Dallas, TX, 75212

Families are asked to register ahead of time.