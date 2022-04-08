4th Grader to Represent Keller ISD in National Chef Competition

Adley Mason just loves to cook.

“Me and my uncle started doing it and I just really like it,” Mason said.

She took her culinary love to the Keller ISD Future Chefs competition on March 24.

Mason, who attends Sunset Valley Elementary School, was named the winner for her “Remy’s Ratatouille.” The kids were tasked with making a dish inspired by one of their favorite movies.

“I was just really excited that I won,” Mason said.

Students from participating campuses had one hour to create their special recipes that were inspired by a favorite movie. Once the creations were plated, judges from across the district sampled each future chef's dish and scored them in the areas of taste, healthiness, kid-friendliness, originality, ease of preparation, plate presentation and student chef presentations.

Mason will now move on to a regional round with others across the nation to compete for a chance to become the Future Chef National Champion.