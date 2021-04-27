Dallas

$30K in College Scholarships Awarded to Local Fashion Students

By Laura Harris

Fashion Group International

Something good happened to 18 college students looking to improve their education.

Scholarships totaling $30,000 were awarded to local college students thanks to the Fashion Group International of Dallas Foundation, the organization announced.

The awards event held on April 21 was virtual. There were more than 100 applicants from North Texas for 11 scholarship categories.

The FGI Foundation touts its mission as one that promotes educational programs devoted to fashion and the study of fashion-related business. The global nonprofit is a professional organization with 5,000 members in the industry.

To date, the FGI Dallas has awarded more than $210,000 to deserving fashion-focused college students.

