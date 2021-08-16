30 Acts of Kindness for 30 Years in Business

A company's upcoming 30th anniversary is bringing something good to the business and the community.

Fort Worth Inc. Magazine and Best Companies Group named Quorum Architects as one of the best companies to work for in Fort Worth.

The accolades come as the architectural and interior design firm gets ready to celebrate its 30th year in business with 30 acts of kindness.

The anniversary is in 2022, but the Quorum team got a jump on the kindness campaign last Friday. Employees headed to West Vickery Street between Hemphill and West Adams to clean up the area.

They collected 10 bags of trash, five bags of recycling and found $20, which will be used toward fundraising efforts.

Patty Potter with Quorum Architects says they've committed to monthly clean-ups for the next two years, and it's just the start of the 30 Acts of Kindness with more plans coming in 2022.