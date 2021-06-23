dallas isd

3 Siblings, 3 Different Years, 3 Valedictorians

By Larry Collins

A Dallas family has something to celebrate – again. Three Macias siblings have been named class valedictorian at Sunset High School in Dallas ISD.

Noah Macias graduated from Sunset High School this month and is on his way to attend college at Stanford.

His sister, Sophia, graduated from Sunset in 2017 and his brother, Elijah, in 2019.

Macias credits his parents and school family with helping him succeed. He said he and his siblings all support each other and there is no sibling rivalry in their successes.

