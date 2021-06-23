3 Siblings, 3 Different Years, 3 Valedictorians

A Dallas family has something to celebrate – again. Three Macias siblings have been named class valedictorian at Sunset High School in Dallas ISD.

Noah Macias graduated from Sunset High School this month and is on his way to attend college at Stanford.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His sister, Sophia, graduated from Sunset in 2017 and his brother, Elijah, in 2019.

Macias credits his parents and school family with helping him succeed. He said he and his siblings all support each other and there is no sibling rivalry in their successes.