200 Local Students to Receive Instruments, Music Lessons from Dallas Symphony

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra did something good, investing in the future of music education.

The DSO hosted their fourth annual C-Suite Christmas event. Community leaders and businesses came together to help raise money that will go to students in the DSO President and CEO's Young Musicians Program and Southern Dallas Residency.

Kim Noltemy's program helps to provide free instruments and music lessons to hundreds of students each year. This year, there are 200 students on the receiving end of the gifts.

“The DSO is proud to celebrate the partnership between Dallas’s vibrant arts scene and the dynamic business community while raising funds for the DSO’s education and community programs," Noltemy said.

The evening showcased several holiday selections from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. They were lead by their conductor, Lawrence Loh, and four prominent leaders as guest conductors throughout the night, including Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.