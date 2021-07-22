11-Year-Old Gets Big Donations in Mission to Collect 500,000 Books for Kids in Need

An 11-year old's mission to collect half a million books for kids in need continues.

Orion Jean has been tirelessly working doing something good for over a year now in what's being called a "Race to Kindness."

This past week, Whitley Penn kicked off a book drive in support of Jean. The financial consulting firm was able to donate between 1,200 to 1,500 books and raise $10,000 in support of his mission.

The monetary donation was split between Dallas nonprofits Literacy Achieves and Book Drive for Kids.

Wednesday, Half Price Books announced they will donate 50,000 more books to help Jean reach his goal.

Once that donation is made, Jean will have more than 110,000 books for children in need in North Texas. He's working to reach that 500,000 book goal by the end of July.

The next Race to Kindness events are Saturday, July 24, and Saturday, July, 31.

You can visit his website for more information on how to donate and updates on events